The Keg in the ByWard Market closed for sanitation after two employees test positive for COVID-19
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 6:38PM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 28, 2020 6:43PM EDT
The Keg Steakhouse and Bar in the ByWard Market (File Photo)
OTTAWA -- The Keg Steakhouse and Bar in the ByWard Market is closed for sanitation after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, CTV News has learned.
The restaurant is expected to be closed until at least Sunday.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.