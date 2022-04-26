Ottawa man shouted racial slurs, exposed genitals while armed with knife: police

A 39-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after police say he yelled racial slurs and profanities while wielding a knife and exposed his genitals.

The incident happened Monday night around 8:20 p.m. at Blake Boulevard and Lacasse Avenue in Vanier, police said.

The man confronted a group of people who were in a car without provocation and shouted racial slurs at them, police said.

“The man then briefly left the scene returning moments after, armed with a knife and continuing to yell racial slurs and profanities at bystanders,” police said in a news release. “At one point, the man exposed his genitals.”

The man was arrested and no one was injured.

Dwayne Kenneth Lawless, 39, is charged with causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, committing an indecent act, indecent exposure to a person under 16, and two counts of harassment.

He is due in court on Tuesday.