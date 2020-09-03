OTTAWA -- An Ottawa long-term care home is dealing with its largest COVID-19 outbreak in months.

According to a memo sent to families and obtained by CTV News Ottawa, at least eight residents and one staff member at the Extendicare West End Villa have tested positive for COVID-19, with nearly 300 test results still outstanding.

The outbreak was declared on Sunday August 30 after a resident who had returned to the home from the hospital tested positive for the virus.

According to the memo, the current policy requires those who are living in a long-term care home and who have been hospitalized to have a negative test result within 24 hours of returning to the home and to then be isolated for 14 days.

The memo stated the resident had tested negative, isolated for 14 days and was symptom free beyond that period before testing positive.

A previous outbreak had been declared in the home back in May.

According to the memo, residents on the affected floor are isolated in their rooms and meals are being provided to them there. Staff members are also working to move all residents who tested positive to one wing on the floor in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition, staff members will be assigned to work on only one floor.

Residents on other floors are also isolated in their rooms.

All in-person indoor and outdoor visits have been cancelled but video chats are continuing.

The memo states the home:

has increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces and hired a local company to ensure enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas on the fourth floor

is screening residents and staff for symptoms twice a day with testing twice a month

is ensuring all staff have the PPE they need

has cancelled all group activities

has set up a special phone line for families

The memo goes on to say: "This has been a long, tough pandemic, but the support in our home is ongoing and we are all coming together to help keep one another safe."

