KINGSTON -- Eighty inmates at the Joyceville Institution near Kingston have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says all employees and inmates are being equipped with medical masks and face shields at the medium-security institution.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures," said Correctional Service of Canada.

"We continue to actively screen employees entering all our institutions, and, all employees and inmates in Ontario are being equipped with medical masks and face shields. In addition, testing has been offered to all staff and inmates."

Joyceville Institution is a medium-security facility located about 20 kilometres northwest of Kingston. Correctional Service of Canada's website says the facility holds 450 inmates.

Word of the 80 cases of COVID-19 at the Joyceville Institution comes the same day Correctional Service of Canada announced all in person visits at all Ontario institutions and community correctional centres are temporarily suspended.

"This decision will limit comings and goings from its facilities. It follows extensive consultation with public health officials and will be reassessed on an ongoing basis," said CSC in a media release, adding inmates can connect with their family and support networks include video visitation or telephone.

Correctional Service of Canada said health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include wearing masks, physical distancing, active health screening of anyone entering an institution, and increased cleaning and disinfecting.