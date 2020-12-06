OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario sets new COVID-19 case record, 48 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday

Eastern Ontario's top doctor warns there could be more COVID-19 restrictions in the area due to rising case numbers

Dr. Vera Etches says residents need to wear a mask and physical distance until a COVID-19 vaccine arrives

'We have surrendered': Ottawa fitness and lifestyle business closes due to COVID-19

Gym classes can move back indoors at Ottawa's public schools, with COVID-19 precautions in place

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 48 cases on Saturday

48 cases on Saturday Total COVID-19: 8,701

8,701 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 29.8

: 29.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30)

1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30) Reproduction Number: 0.99 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

On the day Ontario set a new record for COVID-19 cases, Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

No new deaths were announced on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11 in Ottawa, there have been 8,701 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 379 deaths.

Across Ontario, there were 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's top doctor is concerned the region could soon see new COVID-19 restrictions due to rising case numbers.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said there were 43 new cases in the region on Friday, a one-day record for cases. Speaking to reporters, Dr. Roumeliotis said a move to the "orange-restrict" zone is now a possibility.

"We're really hovering above that red line for the most part. Above the red line, persistently, is orange and I'm quite worried about that," he said.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is currently at the "yellow-protect" zone.

Ottawa's medical officer of health says while we know a COVID-19 vaccine "will come", Ottawa residents need to continue practicing physical distancing and wearing a mask to stop the spread of the virus.

"This is going to keep us as safe as possible until then," said Dr. Vera Etches in an interview with CTV News at Six, adding Ottawa Public Health and the city are preparing for many scenarios to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine.

CTV News at Six anchor Christina Succi asked Dr. Etches what she would say to Ottawa residents disheartened to see Britain start vaccinating residents, while a COVID-19 vaccine is not approved for use in Canada.

"It is difficult because we know that the current measures of isolation are very hard for people and businesses are suffering. We know its coming, it will come and what we're doing right now to keep distance between each other, to wear masks – this is going to keep us as safe as possible until then," said Dr. Etches.

EPIC Fitness and Lifestyle in Ottawa has closed its doors for the final time, saying "we have surrendered" to the COVID-19 pandemic

"As a small boutique business in the fitness and wellness industry, we stand no chance against this pandemic," said EPIC Fitness and Lifestyle Founder and CEO Stephanie Karlovits.

"With the public perception of the virus, having a large physical location to keep up with, and being a business whose economic power is derived from people congregating together, breathing heavily (one must see the humour in the tragedy), it simply is not possible to continue."

The final day for EPIC Fitness was Friday, Dec. 4. EPIC Fitness was located on Beechwood Avenue.

Ottawa's public schools are moving gym classes indoors as the weather gets colder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is allowing elementary and secondary schools to use the gyms for classes if students and staff follow specific guidelines, including mandatory face masks, no sharing pieces of equipment and change rooms must remain closed.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the board says physical education should continue to take place outdoors "wherever possible and weather permitting."