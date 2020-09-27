OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's COVID-19 case count tops 4,000 following 45 new cases on Saturday

Employee charged under Ottawa's mandatory mask bylaw for not wearing a mask at work

Milestones at Lansdowne is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

COVID-19 outbreak declared at eighth Ottawa school

Kingston moves to "yellow" status as COVID-19 activity increases

NCC asks people to explore the fall colours beyond Gatineau Park due to COVID-19

Testing in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's COVID-19 case count surpassed 4,000 cases on Saturday, as Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-five of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday involved Ottawa residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 4,005 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 280 deaths.

There are currently 16 people in an Ottawa hospital being treated for COVID-19 related illnesses, including three in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Bylaw says an employee "documented on several occasions to not be wearing a mask" at work has been fined under Ottawa's mandatory mask bylaw.

It's one of three charges issued by the city under Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw since Sept. 1. A property management group was also charged for failing to provide hand sanitizer at all entrances to a residential building.

Bylaw officers have issued 92 verbal warnings for violations this month.

The owner of Milestones Grill and Bar at Lansdowne decided to temporarily close the establishment after a staff member tested positive for COVID19.

"On Monday we received notification that one of our staff members had tested positive for coronavirus," says Thomas Christie. "They told us that we could continue operations as long as we sanitize the business thoroughly and continue maintaining our standards of barriers. So masks and sanitization."

The owner of Milestones Grill and Bar at Lansdowne Park says rather than risk the health of his employees and customers, he decided to shut his doors

Milestones hopes to reopen on Oct. 2.

Meantime, three establishments on Elgin Street temporarily closed after staff and people in their bubbles were identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Vanier catholic elementary school, the eighth outbreak declared at Ottawa schools since the start of the new school year.

Ottawa Public Health reports the outbreak is at Assumption School on Levis Avenue in Vanier. Two students have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at eight schools in Ottawa.

Assumption School

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel

Franco-Ouest

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lycee Claudel

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

Kingston’s public health raised the regions community COVID-19 status to "yellow," following a number of new cases of COVID-19 over the last few weeks.

The move happened Friday, after Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health announced four new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

There have been 16 new cases since Sept. 9, with another two announced Saturday.

The National Capital Commission is asking people to explore the fall colours beyond Gatineau Park this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parking lots were full on Saturday for the first day of the popular Fall Rhapsody.

"To reduce congestion and crowding, especially because of the pandemic, this year we are encouraging people to experience the fall colours in places other than Gatineau Park," said the NCC.

"The region has plenty of hidden gems tucked away from the crowds, especially outside of the Park, where physical distance will be much easier to maintain."

If you do want to visit Gatineau Park, the NCC is urging you to visit on weekdays.