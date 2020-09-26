OTTAWA -- Forty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa today, the sixth straight day with over 40 new cases of the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 435 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday, including 45 in Ottawa.

There are 131 new cases in Toronto and 110 new cases in Peel Region.

The 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday follows 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 65 cases on Wednesday and 93 new cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 cases across the region

Ten new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported three new cases.

There are three new cases in Renfrew County.

Health officials reported 21 new cases in the Outaouais on Saturday.