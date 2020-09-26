OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Last call now 11 p.m. at bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Strip clubs ordered to close immediately

$880 fine issued for large gathering in Ottawa's south-end

41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, lowest one-day increase since Sunday

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two new Ottawa schools

NCC cancels Fall Rhapsody shuttle buses this weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic

Testing in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Starting today, bars, restaurants, and other food and drink businesses in Ottawa and across Ontario must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., and close by 12 a.m.

Ontario introduced new restrictions on restaurants and bars in an effort to crackdown on "outbreak clusters" of COVID-19 cases.

"I was a little shocked by the news, also a bit confused," said Shauna Bradley, owner of the Heart and Crown.

"I'm not sure what the three hour difference is going to make when we're following all the guidelines, we're super spaced out, we have everything distanced, we're all wearing masks, we're sanitizing like crazy."

The Ontario Government is also ordering all strip clubs to close effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa bylaw officers issued an $880 fine for a large party in Gloucester-South Nepean last weekend.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says a charge under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act was issued for a gathering of more than 25 people last Saturday.

"Since Sept. 1, Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) has issued four charges and 13 warnings for contraventions of Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act," city bylaw chief Roger Chapman said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "Of the four charges, one was for a gathering of more than 25 people that occurred on Sept. 19 in Ward 22."

The fine issued for the gathering was $880.

Three other charges were issued for food establishments violating the rules.

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the lowest one-day increase in novel coronavirus cases in Ottawa this week.

Nineteen of the new cases reported in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 20 and 29.

In Ottawa, the 41 new cases of COVID-19 was the lowest one-day increase in new cases since Sept. 20. Ottawa Public Health reported a one-day record of 93 new cases on Tuesday, and 82 new cases on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,960 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 280 deaths.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two more Ottawa schools, while 54 schools in Ottawa have active cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports new COVID-19 outbreaks at Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion and Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel. Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at both schools.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at seven schools in Ottawa.

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel

Franco-Ouest

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lycee Claudel

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

It's the opening weekend of the popular Fall Rhapsody, but there will be no shuttle bus service into Gatineau Park.

The National Capital Commission says the shuttle service from Ottawa and Gatineau to Gatineau Park is cancelled this weekend due to the public health restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the NCC says, "To reduce congestion and crowding, especially because of the pandemic, this year we are encouraging people to experience the fall colours in places other than Gatineau Park."