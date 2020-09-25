OTTAWA -- COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two more Ottawa schools, while 54 schools in Ottawa have active cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports new COVID-19 outbreaks at Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion and Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel. Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at both schools.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at seven schools in Ottawa.

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel

Franco-Ouest

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lycee Claudel

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for at least two weeks following four cases of COVID-19. Two students and two staff members have tested positive.

On Thursday, Ottawa Public Health told CTV News Ottawa that staff and students are beginning to contract COVID-19 while at school.

"The first handful of cases were of students and staff that went to school unknowing that they were sick with COVID, meaning they became infected with COVID outside of the school setting," said the statement from Ottawa Public Health.

"Over the last couple of weeks, OPH is starting to see that some students and staff are now getting sick from interactions at school. These are situations when OPH declares an outbreak."

Ottawa's four school boards report active cases of COVID-19 at 54 schools in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa's schools:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board: 11 schools (10 students, one teacher tested positive)

Ottawa Catholic School Board: 16 schools (20students, two staff members tested positive)

Conseil des ecole Catholique Centre-Est: 17 schools (25 cases in all schools) (Down from 21 schools on Thursday)

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario: 10 schools (13 active student cases and one staff case)