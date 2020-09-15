OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa, along with one new death.

Ontario saw its biggest jump in new daily cases since June.

The Brewer Arena COVID-19 assessment centre could soon be open 12 hours a day.

23 students in Gatineau are isolating after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, with one new death from the disease.

This came as the number of new lab-confirmed cases in Ontario surged above 300 for the first time since spring.

More than half of the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa were in people under the age of 40. The number of hospitalizations remained stable.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province's surging COVID-19 case count is "cause for concern" and that another shutdown is not off the table.

"Today's numbers, they are cause for concern for all of us," Ford said. "Let me be crystal clear, every option is on the table."

Ford said he's begging people across the province to stop attending social gatherings, which have been largely attributed to the spike in cases across the province.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Brewer Arena may soon have extended hours, as the number of people seeking tests grows to record levels.

A joint statement from Ottawa Public Health, the Ottawa Hospital and CHEO says they anticipated increased testing volumes as kids went back to school and have tripled their staffing levels, with more staff being hired.

"Additional staff are being trained to extend hours of operation at the Brewer Assessment Centre by 4 hours/day, to 12 hours of operation, 7 days/week," the statement says.

Twenty-three students of a Gatineau elementary school are isolating at home after being considered at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Centre de service scolaire des Draveurs, one student at École Oiseau-bleu tested positive for COVID-1 9, prompting the local health unit to isolate the student's classmates.

The school remains open and continues to take all necessary measures to prevent a spread, the board added.