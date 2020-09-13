OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health declared six new COVID-19 outbreaks on Saturday, though none in schools.

Kingston police issued dozens of fines to people who were not following COVID-19 rules.

Ontario recorded its highest number of new daily cases since June.

Experts are urging people to get the flu shot this year, to avoid overwhelming the health care system.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed today.

today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed today.

today. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to OPH, there have been 3,227 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

Six new outbreaks were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Saturday, including at two city-run long-term care homes and three childcare spaces.

Kingston police say they have responded to hundreds of noise complaints and issued close to 70 fines since late August, according to new figures.

Since August 28, police have responded to 307 noise complaints and issued 69 fines for things like noise violations, nuisance parties, and failure to comply with an emergency order.

Of those noise complaints, 255 of them originated in the University District.

Health officials confirmed an additional 232 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after 213 new cases were announced on Friday, which had marked the highest daily surge in months.

The last time Ontario saw a daily case count climb above 200 was on July 21 when 203 new cases were reported in a single day. The last time that more than 232 cases were reported was on June 29 when 257 cases were confirmed.

Ontario experts are urging everyone to get their flu shot this year in order to prevent the health-care system from being flooded with both influenza and COVID-19 patients as the province grapples with a potential second wave.

According to the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), influenza kills an estimated 3,500 Canadians and hospitalizes 12,000 Canadians in a year—yet only about 40 per cent of the adult population gets the flu shot.

This year, with the threat of a COVID-19 resurgence, experts are saying that getting the flu shot will not only protect an individual from influenza, but it may also help prevent the spread of the virus to others and help keep people out of health-care centres.

