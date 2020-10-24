OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa businesses call on Ontario Government to allow bars, restaurants and fitness studios to safely reopen during COVID-19 pandemic

Saunders Farm shifts popular "Frightfest" to a drive-thru experience after receiving more than $3,500 fines for violating COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Ottawa sees largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases this week

COVID-19 restrictions force NAC restaurant to close, lay off 20 staff members

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa businesses call on Ontario Government to allow businesses to reopen safely during COVID-19 pandemic

Open Safe Ottawa is holding a rally and march in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, to let elected officials know that small businesses can operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Government moved Ottawa into a modified Stage 2 on Oct. 10, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centres and movie theatres. The new restrictions include no indoor dining at bars and restaurants for at least 28 days.

"I'd like to see us go back to working with the provincial government, with the city and getting back to work with safe restrictions again. I think, overall, with the number of businesses that are in Ottawa, I think that everybody was doing a pretty good job at keeping those numbers low," said Scott Ruffo, owner of the Brass Monkey on Greenbank Road.

"One position that we have is that we were doing our best to safely be responsible, and we'd like to go back to that."

The group "Open Safe Ottawa" will march from Ottawa City Hall to Parliament Hill at 10 a.m., where several speakers will address the crowd.

Saunders Farm says it was fined more than $3,500 by Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services for violating gathering limits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The west-end farm announced Thursday Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services considers the Halloween attraction "Frightfest" a gathering, meaning no more than 25 guests are permitted on the 100 acre farm at one-time.

"As a pumpkin farm during the daytime, we are not restricted to gathering rules. But, as a Frightfest at night, we are restricted to gathering rules and this is where there's confusion," said Mark Saunders, owner of Saunders Farm, during an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA "Ottawa Now" with Kristy Cameron.

Frightfest is now being operated as a drive-thru experience until Nov. 1.

Ottawa Public Health reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

Five new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were also announced in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,384 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 314 deaths.

The National Arts Centre's "1 Elgin restaurant" will temporarily close its doors today and lay off 20 staff members, two weeks after Ontario introduced new COVID-19 restrictions to limit dining to patios only.

"With patrons only permitted to dine outside, we added outdoor heaters and blankets but the fall weather has not cooperated and our guests are now few and cold," said a memo to staff from NAC Food and Beverage General Manager Nelson Borges and Executive Chef Kenton Leier.

"The 1 Elgin restaurant" plans to offer online teaching classes and culinary events this fall.