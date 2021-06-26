OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa set another record for daily vaccinations on Thursday, with nearly 20,000 doses administered.

Starting on Monday, all adults who received an mRNA vaccine will be eligible to book a second dose

The Public Health Agency of Canada has released guidance for fully vaccinated people

New modelling shows 'sustained national decline' in the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 18 new cases on Friday

27,635 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 10.3 (down from 10.7)

: 10.3 (down from 10.7) Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.3 percent (June 18-24)

1.3 percent (June 18-24) Reproduction Number: 0.6 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the city's vaccination numbers continue to trend upwards.

The number of active cases in the city has dropped to 137, the lowest since August 2020. The number of active cases has steadily dropped as vaccinations increase.

Ottawa set another vaccinination record on Thursday, with nearly 20,000 doses administered. That broke the records set on Monday and Tuesday earlier this week.

Ontario is allowing anyone aged 18 and up who received a first dose of a mRNA vaccine to book their second dose starting next week.

As of 8 a.m. on June 28, all adults who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna will become eligible to book their shot ahead of schedule using the provincial system.

According to the province, this will accelerate second dose eligibility for about 1.5 million people in Ontario.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can have dinner together inside someone's house without having to keep their distance or wear a mask.

It released the information after facing days of questions about what those who are double-dosed can do as the country's vaccine campaign ramps up.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 26 per cent of Canadians eligible for a vaccine against COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, with more than 76 per cent of people having received a single shot.

The Public Health Agency of Canada released practical guidance for vaccinated & unvaccinated individuals.



This will be very helpful for many.



eg Small indoor gatherings of fully vaccinated people without masking/distancing, low outdoor risk, etc.



Link: https://t.co/UWg277NDUG pic.twitter.com/aleicC3HCH — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) June 25, 2021

Newly released national modelling indicates that there is a “sustained national decline” in COVID-19 spread across the country, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said is a “quite encouraging” sign that the pandemic’s trajectory is improving.