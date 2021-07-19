OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Canada has now eclipsed U.S. in percentage of fully vaccinated residents

Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count in more than a week

No spectators allowed at Wesley Clover Parks for show jumping competitions

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Seven new cases on Sunday

Seven new cases on Sunday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,741

27,741 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 1.1

: 1.1 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.1 per cent (seven day average)

0.1 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 0.99 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Canada has officially eclipsed the United States when it comes to its percentage of fully vaccinated residents.

According to data from CTV News’ vaccine tracker, 48.8 per cent of Canada’s population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, compared to 48.1 per cent of Americans. Only 55 per cent of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Ottawa, 82 per cent of residents 12 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 60 per cent of the population over the age of 12 are full vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, a slight uptick over previous reports in the past week.

OPH reported five new cases on Saturday, following three days of net zero case increases and one day where the total decreased by one.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,741 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

Spectators are not allowed to visit Wesley Clover Parks to watch world-class show jumping competitions this month, despite Ottawa moving into Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan and fans permitted at indoor and outdoor events.

The Ottawa Summer Tournament was held this weekend at the equestrian facility in Ottawa's west end, while Ottawa Summer Tournament 2 will be held July 21 to 25.

In a message on its website, The Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments says access to the site during the events are limited to essential persons only, and spectators are not permitted

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Wesley Clover Parks says it's working with Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Bylaw to review all guidelines for future competitions.

"At this time we are not able to allow spectators on-site in any capacity," said Robyn Cyr, marketing coordinator at Wesley Clover Parks.

"We have a detailed event plan approved by Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Bylaw and we are not able to make exceptions to our current plan without compromising the event."