OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's medical officer of health says there are still unanswered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ottawa and Canada

The federal government plans to launch a 'dry run' for COVID-19 distribution next week

Ottawa's COVID-19 case count remained stable on Thursday with 41 new cases

Quebec now says there will be no holiday gatherings in red zones, including Gatineau

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 41 cases on Thursday

41 cases on Thursday Total COVID-19: 8,608

8,608 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 30.8

: 30.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30)

1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30) Reproduction Number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's medical officer of health says there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ottawa and Canada, but the "basics" are underway to prepare to administer the shot in the capital.

Appearing on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Dr. Vera Etches was asked if Ottawa is ready to begin administering the vaccine.

"I think we will be. There are a lot of unanswered questions right now. We need to know exactly which vaccines, how much is coming, but we do have the basics underway in terms of identifying the proper storage sites and who could do the immunizing," said Dr. Etches.

"It will depend on the populations; if it's in long-term care or in hospitals. I think the strategy is going to change over time."

On Nov. 16, the City of Ottawa announced the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine task force to plan for the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government will conduct a "soft launch" rehearsal of the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.

“We'll have a dry run in every province, and they will execute, and they'll ensure that -- without the vaccine of course -- they execute the process of handling and ensuring that people are comfortable with the very unique requirements of handling an ultra-low temperature vaccine,” said Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin.

Fortin is running Canada’s logistical side of the vaccine effort.

Speaking to reporters, Fortin said Canada should be ready for the COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday a "very limited" supply of COVID-19 will arrive early in 2021.

Forty-one more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. No new deaths linked to the virus were announced.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been, 8,608 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 378 deaths.

Ottawa's cases per 100,000 people is now 30.8 cases per 100,000 people. Last Friday, Ottawa's rate was 20.8 cases per 100,000.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in Quebec, holiday gatherings are now cancelled in the red zones across the province, including Gatineau.

Premier Francois Legault announced the government is reversing its decision on holiday gatherings in most of the province.

"When we look at the situation, we are forced to realize that it is not realistic to think that we are going to succeed in reducing the progression of the virus in a satisfactory way by Christmas," Legault said.

Legault said the only exception will be for people who live alone. They will be allowed to receive one visitor at a time.