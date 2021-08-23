Advertisement
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 23, 2021
OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.
Fast Facts:
- Ontario sees more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since early June
- Employee at a city of Ottawa-run long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19
- Rally calls for a 'Safe September' for students and residents in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):
- New COVID-19 cases: 25 new cases on Sunday
- Total COVID-19 cases: 28,118
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 11.7
- Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (seven day average)
- Reproduction Number: 1.14 (seven day average)
Testing:
Who should get a test?
Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:
- You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;
- You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;
- You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;
- You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);
- You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;
- You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;
- You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;
- You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort travelling out of country for medical treatment;
- You are a farm worker;
- You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or
- You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:
There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx
- The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.
- Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday
COVID-19 screening tool:
The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.
Symptoms:
Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath
Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion
Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup
Ontario sees more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 25 in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the 13th straight day with double-digit COVID-19 case numbers.
Meantime, one more person has been admitted to an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,118 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.
Across Ontario, there are 722 new cases of COVID-19. It's the first time since early June there's been more than 700 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on a single day.
Employee at city of Ottawa-run long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19
An employee at the Peter D. Clark Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.
No other details about the employee at the city of Ottawa-run long-term care home were released in a memo to council on Sunday afternoon.
The last COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter D. Clark home ended on March 2, 2021. Two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
Safety-Palooza rally calls for 'Safe September' for students and residents in Ottawa during COVID-19 pandemic
A rally was held at Ottawa City Hall on Sunday, calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health, education and essential workers during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What more can we do to ensure safety for our kids, for our seniors, for our people with disabilities," said Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth.
Dozens of people attended the 'Safety-Palooza' rally at the Human Rights Monument Sunday afternoon, a rally to call on governments to ensure a Safe September for the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will host a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for the 2021-22 school year.