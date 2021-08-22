OTTAWA -- An employee at the Peter D. Clark Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

No other details about the employee at the city of Ottawa-run long-term care home were released in a memo to council on Sunday afternoon.

Associate general manager of Community and Social Services Laila Gibbons says staff are working with Ottawa Public Health to ensure that appropriate testing is completed and necessary precautions are put in place at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.

"Our residents’ and employees’ health and safety are our top priority and we will continue to follow the advice of our colleagues at OPH to ensure our people are protected while providing care and delivering essential services to our residents."

The last COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter D. Clark home ended on March 2, 2021. Two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.