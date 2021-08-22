OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the 13th straight day with double-digit COVID-19 case numbers.

Meantime, one more person has been admitted to an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,118 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows 18 cases on Saturday and 26 cases on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 722 new cases of COVID-19. It's the first time since early June there's been more than 700 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on a single day.

Health officials reported 170 cases in Toronto, 88 in Windsor-Essex, 70 in York Region and 63 in Peel Region.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED

Of the 722 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, 564 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 158 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 14 to Aug. 20): 11.7 (down from 12.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 13 to Aug.19): 1.6 per cent (up from 1.5 per cent Aug. 11 to 17)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 780,795 (+2,558)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 712,216 (+4,755)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 77 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 149 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 142 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,376.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are five people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, up from four on Saturday.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), two are in their 50s, and one is in their 70s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,338 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,632 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (6,331 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,300 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,702 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,360 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,973 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health says lineage and mutation data is temporarily unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health data* (as of Aug. 19):

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 111 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,317 (+9)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from the total

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

The active community outbreaks are:

Sports and Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: