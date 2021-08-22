OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents took their calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health, education and essential workers to Ottawa City Hall on Sunday.

Dozens of people attended the 'Safety-Palooza' rally at the Human Rights Monument Sunday afternoon, a rally to call on goverments to ensure a Safe September for the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What more can we do to ensure safety for our kids, for our seniors, for our people with disabilities," said Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth.

Speakers, including CHEO doctors and social workers, called on all Ottawa eligible residents to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"The Ottawa Hospital, the Montfort (Hospital), the Queensway Carleton (Hospital) need to step up and say it's absolutely mandatory," said Dr. Kaplan-Myrth.

"The school boards – OCDSB, the Catholic school board – need to step up. Now we need to ensure everybody who is eligible has been vaccinated."

Ottawa South MPP John Fraser, Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden and Coun. Shawn Menard were among those attending the rally Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the Ontario government announced the Ministry of Education will introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly funded school board employees for the 2021-22 school year. If employees are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they will face rapid antigen testing requirements.

CHEO has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all staff, while the Ottawa Hospital, Queensway Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are following provincial regulations – which state unvaccinated staff must undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will host a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for the 2021-22 school year.

"This is a non-partisan event to motivate change. Our goal is a safe September," says Dr. Kaplan-Myrth.

"We can make that happen with mandatory vaccinations for health and education workers, and other essential workers, including grocers, people who handle food in restaurants, bus drivers, and others who interact with the public indoors. Essentially, everyone born in 2009 and older should get vaccinated to keep us all safer."