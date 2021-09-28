OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count reported since late August.

To date, OPH has reported 29,734 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, leaving the city's pandemic death toll at 595 residents.

The number of active cases plunged on Tuesday amid a spike in resolved cases. Hospitalizations have increased to their highest level since June and ICU admissions are now at their highest level since May.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a local school. Briargreen Public School has two student cases linked to the outbreak.

Across the province, health officials reported another 466 new cases of COVID-19. Eleven more Ontarians have died due to the virus, including two whose deaths happened more than a month ago and 819 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 22 new cases, including seven in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and five in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 31 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day. Public Health Ontario's case total for Ottawa is 29,717, which is one fewer case than what OPH had reported on Monday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 20 to Sept. 26): 33.9 (down from 36.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 20 to Sept. 26): 2.3 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 466 new cases reported across Ontario on Tuesday, 347 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 119 are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-seven of the 315 people in Ontario who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, including eight of the 180 patients in the ICU, Elliott said. The remaining patients are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 814,628

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 764,031

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 412 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 463 active cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 67 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,727.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses Tuesday, up from 15 on Monday. The last time hospitalizations were this high was mid-June.

Ten people are in the ICU, up from eight. ICU admissions haven't been in the double digits in Ottawa since May.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1

40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 4 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,634 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,910 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,702 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,578 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,897 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,455 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,036 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,120 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (867 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,846

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 645

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,160

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Five new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social event - private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6) Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13) École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14) Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17) St. Paul High School (Sept. 17) St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19) Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19) Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21) Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21) École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Sept. 22) Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22) St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22) St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23) École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Sept. 24) St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24) Briargreen Public School (Sept. 27) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: