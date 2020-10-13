OTTAWA -- The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications has risen dramatically in Ottawa Public Health's latest daily report.

There are now 48 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from 38 reported on Monday. There are also now 10 people in ICU, up from nine.

This is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa since mid-May.

OPH reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, a slight decline from the 119 reported on Thanksgiving Monday.

In the seven days between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13 inclusive, Ottawa has seen an average of 115.5 new cases of COVID-19 per day. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 inclusive, Ottawa saw an average of 92.5 cases per day.

The province did not report figures on Thanksgiving Monday. In Tuesday's update, both Monday and Tuesday's figures were included.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,662 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ottawa's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 297 residents.

TESTING

Ontario completed 31,233 tests in the past 24 hours. Some testing facilities were closed over the Thanksgiving long weekend, which may have contributed to a lower number of tests; however, Ontario's testing backlog has been cut nearly in half since their last update on Sunday. The provincial government says there are 24,420 tests still under investigation, down from 45,837 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health's current publicly available testing data has figures up to Oct. 10.

Oct. 4: 1,785 tests. 3.1 per cent positive.

Oct. 5: 2,453 tests. 1.8 per cent positive.

Oct. 6: 1,601 tests. 2.2 per cent positive.

Oct. 7: 1,499 tests. 3.7 per cent positive.

Oct. 8: 1,686 tests. 2.9 per cent positive.

Oct. 9: 1,584 tests. 2.1 per cent positive.

Oct. 10: 1,455 tests. 2.5 per cent positive.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady on Tuesday, as the number of recoveries nearly matched the number of new confirmed cases.

OPH reports 839 active cases of COVID-19, up one from Monday's report.

An additional 115 people have recovered from COVID-19. OPH says 4,526 of all cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed infections minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (356 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 18 new cases (573 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 30 new cases (1,250 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 16 new cases (767 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 13 new cases (717 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 14 new cases (641 cases total)

60-69-years-old: 6 new cases (450 cases total)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (297 cases total)

80-89 years-old: 3 new cases (359 cases total)

90+ years old: 2 new cases (248 cases total)

The ages of four cases are still unknown.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 new cases Monday, 4 new cases Tuesday (341 cases total)

Hasting Prince Edward Public Health: 1 new case Monday, 0 new cases Tuesday (64 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 new cases Monday, 1 new case Tuesday (166 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 case removed Monday, 1 case added Tuesday (406 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case Monday, 0 new cases Tuesday (68 cases total)

Outaouais: 23 new cases on Monday, 31 new cases on Tuesday (1,830 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 68 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were added at an Andrew Fleck Children's Services location, Centre parascholaire Alpha, and a Bairn Croft Residential Services location.

Outbreaks at Chapel Hill retirement home, St. Louis Residence, an Aladin Childcare Services location and a WeeWatch location in Orléans have ended.

There are three active community outbreaks at unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-05 Andrew Fleck Children's Services (NEW) Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Kilborn Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Orleans Centre parascholaire Alpha (NEW) Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4) Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Marie École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École publique Le Transit Le CAP École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Ecole secondaire Catholique Garneau École secondaire publique Louis-Riel Garderie Tunney's Daycare La Coccinelle – Notre Place La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois Little School Daycare MIFO – Notre Dame Des Champs Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Luke School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 5 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 6 Bairn Croft Residential Services - Oct. 5 (NEW) Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Fairfield Retirement Home Garry J. Armstrong Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus ER Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor Promenade Retirement Residence The Ravines retirement home Rideau Place Rooming House Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Stittsville Seniors' Residence by Revera Tamir Foundation Waterford Retirement Community Welcome Home Residence West End Villa Westwood Building 1 retirement home Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).