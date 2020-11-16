OTTAWA -- The final day of operations for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility at RCGT Park has come to an end earlier than expected due to the weather.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce announced Friday that the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre on Coventry Road would be moving to the National Arts Centre parking garage ahead of the winter.

The COVID-19 assessment centre on Coventry Road was set to close at 6 p.m. Monday but, in a tweet just before noon, the Ottawa Hospital said poor weather conditions forced them the close the assessment centre early. Anyone with a test booked at Coventry Road was asked to go to the Brewer Arena.

In a statement, the taskforce said the "COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre will operate in the parking garage, providing shelter, comfort and warmth to Ottawa residents and staff over the winter months."

The new COVID-19 assessment centre at the NAC will open on Thursday, Nov. 19. It will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test online.

The task force says residents must first validate their registration at the City Hall parking garage at the time of their scheduled booking. Once they complete the registration process, they will drive to the NAC parking garage entrance on Albert Street for testing.

A new COVID-19 assessment centre is also opening next week at the McNabb Community Centre on Percy Street. It will operate Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You will need to book an appointment.