

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA — Gloucester Southgate Councillor Diane Deans says she’s been given some positive news. In a tweet Wednesday, Deans said her cancer treatments are “progressing well” and she is feeling “stronger than ever.”

Three treatments down and feeling stronger than ever with entire support of the city behind me. I received some positive news yesterday and I’m happy to report that things are progressing well! Thanks for all of your continued messages of encouragement- keep them coming! pic.twitter.com/QqFcncMgYl — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) November 6, 2019

Council colleagues like George Darouze, Tim Tierney and Jeff Leiper offered words of support in reply.

Glad to hear treatments are going well! I look forward to seeing you back at city hall. — George Darouze (@GeorgeDarouze) November 6, 2019

Looking great D! When you're healthy and ready to roll we're going to launch your musical lending library at greenboro branch. �� — Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) November 6, 2019

Way to go, Diane! Take care of yourself, and know that the whole city wishes you the best. We miss you. — Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) November 6, 2019

Deans revealed her ovarian cancer diagnosis in September and is on medical leave from City Council.

Deans is one of Ottawa’s longest-serving council members, having been first elected in 1994. She’s won eight elections since. She is also the chair of the Police Services Board, a role that is being covered on an interim basis by vice-chair Sandy Smallwood.