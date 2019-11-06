Cancer treatments ‘progressing well,’ Deans says
Gloucester Southgate Coun. Diane Deans says her cancer treatments are progressing well. (Photo: Diane Deans/Twitter)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:12AM EST
OTTAWA — Gloucester Southgate Councillor Diane Deans says she’s been given some positive news. In a tweet Wednesday, Deans said her cancer treatments are “progressing well” and she is feeling “stronger than ever.”
Council colleagues like George Darouze, Tim Tierney and Jeff Leiper offered words of support in reply.
Deans revealed her ovarian cancer diagnosis in September and is on medical leave from City Council.
Deans is one of Ottawa’s longest-serving council members, having been first elected in 1994. She’s won eight elections since. She is also the chair of the Police Services Board, a role that is being covered on an interim basis by vice-chair Sandy Smallwood.