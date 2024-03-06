Councillor wants Ottawa to be declared the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada'

An Ottawa councillor wants the capital to be declared the "Shawarma Capital of Canada," saying shawarma is a "civic institution."

In a motion for council, Coun. Laura Dudas asks council to officially recognize, "and bestow our city with the title of The Shawarma Capital of Canada."

Dudas' motion notes Ottawa is home to nearly 200 shawarma restaurants.

"Ottawa’s Shawarma industry is a major employer and economic driver ," Dudas said in the motion tabled on Wednesday.

"Ottawa's Shawarma is unquestionably the best in Canada. Ottawa's Shawarma is the great uniter, bringing together Ottawa residents from all backgrounds, whether rural or urban, east or west, (Carleton) Ravens or (Univeristy of Ottawa) Gee-Gees.

"Shawarma leftovers are a perfectly acceptable breakfast, and lunch, and likely also another dinner ."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe supports the motion, calling Ottawa a "shawarma hotbed."

"It's clearly a part of our culture in Ottawa and something that's special in our city," Sutcliffe told reporters after the council meeting.

The mayor would not name his favourite shawarma restaurant.

Beavertails are synonymous in Ottawa with skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Council will vote on the motion to declare Ottawa the "Shawarma Capital of Canada" at its next meeting.