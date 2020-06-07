OTTAWA -- The co-chair of Ottawa’s Economic Partners Task Force is “hoping” Ontario will give the green light for Ottawa and other areas to proceed with a regional reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford is set to unveil details about Stage 2 of the reopening of the economy this week, but the plan is not expected to come into effect immediately.

“We’re hoping the premier will come up with a regionalized plan,” said Councillor Eli El-Chantiry.

“We brought to his attention the challenge we have in this area. Across the river, start opening some of their businesses and you are not on this side of the river.”

The Quebec Government allowed salons, barber shops and businesses in malls to reopen in Gatineau last week.

“You know that is money going out of the city, out of the province to another province. That’s a concern, especially for the business community who have been waiting so long,” said El-Chantiry.

Mayor Jim Watson spoke with Premier Ford last Tuesday about allowing Ottawa and eastern Ontario to reopen more businesses and amenities sooner as part of the recovery during the pandemic.

Ontario entered the first stage of the “restart phase” in mid-May, allowing businesses with street-level entrances to open, along with garden centres, hardware stores and golf courses. The Ontario Government has also allowed drive-in movie theatres and short-term rentals to operate.

According to the Ontario Government’s “A Framework for Reopening” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stage 2 includes “opening more workplaces, based on risk assessments, which may include some service industries, and additional office and retail workplaces.”

Premier Ford also said an announcement on the reopening of restaurant patios will also be made shortly.