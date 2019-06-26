

CTV Ottawa





City council voted to reject a motion presented to halt the Salvation Army’s move to Montreal Road.

Mathieu Fleury presented a motion to repeal the previous council’s decision to allow the shelter to be built in Vanier.

Council voted 12-10 against the motion.

Fleury argued the previous council didn’t have all the information when they voted. He says they didn’t know that the Salvation Army wasn’t the owner of the land.

The Salvation Army disputed the claim saying it has accepted a conditional offer for the property located at 333 Montreal Road, also known as the old Concorde Motel.

The issue divided council and the community as has led to one of the most contentious issues of this council.

The group opposing the move will now head to a provincial planning tribunal where there will be three weeks of hearing this fall.