

The Canadian Press





Ottawa city council has approved a controversial addition to the historic Chateau Laurier, but is going to meet again Thursday to discuss it one more time.

In a 14-9 split Wednesday, councillors voted down a motion that would have voided a permit to build the addition to the century-old heritage building, but then immediately approved a move by Mayor Jim Watson to debate it again.

Council previously voted in June 2018 that the development of the heritage building could proceed as long as certain changes were made to the design.

The proposed addition would be a seven-storey, 147-room modern-looking addition that would be built on the north side of the castle-like hotel next to Parliament Hill.

The proposal quickly became a major point of contention in the capital, as critics said it would be an eyesore and clash with the style of the existing hotel.

Debate over the plan has dragged out through several years and five designs, all generally similar.