Could Ottawa co-host the Summer Games?

It's been more than 14 years since Canada welcomed the world to the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

Despite Canada setting new high marks for Olympic performances on home ice and snow, interest in hosting again cooled off in places like Calgary where the majority of citizens voted against making a bid for the 2026 event.

Four-time Olympic medalist and current Member of Parliament Adam van Koeverden wants to see Canada pursue another hosting opportunity.

He mentioned Ottawa while touting what he sees as potential economic and environmental benefits on The Vassy Kapelos Show with guest host Tim Powers.