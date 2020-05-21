OTTAWA -- Costco is recommending Canadian shoppers wear a mask or face covering while shopping in the giant warehouses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes one day after the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ontario Government recommended Canadians wear a face mask to provide an added layer of protection from COVID-19.

In a message on its website, Costco Canada says “to protect our members and employees, it is recommended that all Costco members and guests wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while on Costco premises.”

Costco says the recommendation does not apply to children under the age of two or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” Costco says on its website.

Costco shoppers in the U.S. have been asked to wear masks since April.