OTTAWA -- Cornwall police are searching for a man they say followed a woman and exposed himself to her.

The suspect allegedly followed the woman in her car and when she parked, he exited his car and exposed himself to her.

The man is described as around six feet tall and 200 pounds, with short dark hair and clean shaven. He has a tattoo on his left tricep and inner left forearm.

He may have been driving a silver two-door hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Michel Riel at 613-933-5000 ext. 2775 or Crime Stoppers.