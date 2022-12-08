Cornwall, Ont. woman wins $800,000 lottery prize

A Cornwall, Ont. resident is $800,000 richer after winning a prize playing The Bigger Spin game.

Erin Taylor, who says she has been regularly playing the lottery since she turned 18, told OLG she played her ticket after a family dinner and headed straight to the store.

The Bigger Spin is a three-step $10 lottery game. If you scratch your ticket and it says ‘Spin,’ you visit any OLG location to validate the ticket and watch an animated spinning wheel on a screen.

Those prizes range from $10 to $150,000. But if you win a ‘Bigger Spin,’ you head to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to spin the actual wheel, with prizes ranging from $500,000 to $1 million.

Taylor bought her winning ticket at the Esso on Marleau Avenue in Cornwall. When her ticket landed on Bigger Spin, she said she was shaking with excitement.

“The excitement pulsed through my whole body – I had a hard time sleeping that night,” she said, according to an OLG news release.

At the OLG Prize Centre, her family and friends watched her spin her way to an $800,000 win.

"It was spinning for a long time. When it started to slow down and finally landed on $800,000, I was shocked! It was wonderful to see the faces of my shocked and happy family cheering me on.”

Taylor said she plans to put some of her win aside for retirement and use some toward a kitchen renovation so she can host family dinners. She is also considering planning a fun family trip.