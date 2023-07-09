Cornwall, Ont. police investigating shooting that injured 3

Police in Cornwall, Ont. are investigating a shooting late Saturday that sent three people to hospital.

In a tweet, the Cornwall Police Service said it happened in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Fourteenth Street West sometime in the evening.

#383-CPS is investigating a shooting that occurred this evening in area of Vincent Massey Dr/14th St W. Extent of injuries are unconfirmed at this point in time. Incident was isolated in nature with parties being known to each other. Investigation continues to be ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Z0dZOyiTbG — Cornwall Police Service (@cwlpolice) July 9, 2023

According to police, the incident was "isolated in nature with parties being known to each other."

In an update to CTV News Ottawa, Cornwall police director of communications Stephanie MacRae said the incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. Three people were injured and are in stable condition.

Police do not believe there is a further risk to public safetly.

"Individuals have been taken into custody in relation to the investigation," MacRae wrote in an email. "At this time the investigation remains ongoing and further details relating to the incident and subsequent arrests will be shared at a later time."

In a news release, Cornwall police said several people who knew each other got into a fight, eventually leading to three people being shot.

Police did not say how many people have been taken into custody.

"The incident in question is concerning and alarming to members of our community," said Acting Chief of Police Vincent Foy in a news release. "It is important to note these occurrences are rare in the City of Cornwall and that our police service is continuously working to keep our community safe. We have dedicated appropriate resources to actively investigate this incident and are working closely with our law enforcement partners. We appreciate the patience of the public as we investigate this incident."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.