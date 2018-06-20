

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police issued 26 tickets during a 90 minute blitz in Ottawa’s south-end.

Sgt. Mark Gatien tweeted that police were using its new automated licence plate recognition scanner along Leitrim Road Tuesday morning.

Officers stopped 12 vehicles with expired plate stickers and one unlicensed driver. Gatien says three unreadable plates were pulled over, and drivers were advised to get new plates.

Police also issued five tickets for using a hand-held device while driving, four tickets for heavily tinted plate covers and four miscellaneous charges.

Gatien says his officers noticed the drivers using a cellphone while standing under some trees to get protection from the sun.