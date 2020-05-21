OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they seized a 12-gauge shotgun from a vehicle after stopping a driver who was suspected of being impaired.

Police were called to the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Carling Avenue the evening of Tuesday, May 19 because of an erratic driver.

Officers found a car weaving in the area and stopped and arrested the driver.

Police say, during a search of the individual, ammunition was found in his pocket. A search of the car revealed a 12-gauge shotgun and more ammunition.

The passenger was also arrested.

Mathieu Lamarche, 35, and Marissa Schoenfeldt, 32, are each facing several firearms-related charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of an unregistered restricted weapon.

Lamarche is also facing an impaired driving charge and a charge of driving while prohibited.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.