OTTAWA -- The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) says one person who attends the Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear if this person is a staff member or a student. The UCDSB said the health unit and the school board do not release details about a COVID-19 case in a school directly to the public.

"The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is working closely with the school and is actively communicating with all individuals, including students and staff who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures," the UCDSB said in a statement. "The school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community."

The school remains open.

This is not an outbreak. Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).