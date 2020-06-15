OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT is going offline again for four days starting next week to give Rideau Transit Group time to work on ongoing issues plaguing the $2.1 billion line.

This is one of several closures planned for the summer months. The LRT has already been shut down for similar reasons three times in May and early June.

The City of Ottawa says the entire 12.5 km Confederation Line will be closed Sunday, June 21. R1 bus service will continue to move passengers between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.

From Monday, June 22 through Wednesday, June 24, the LRT will be closed from Tunney's Pasture to Lees stations. Trains will continue to run between Blair and uOttawa stations. R1 buses will run between Tunney's Pasture and Lees stations.

Full service will resume Thursday, June 25.

The City says the closure will allow RTG to "update software and complete infrastructure work and maintenance to address issues that have impacted reliability."

Lower ridership on the transit system is enabling the City to allow the closures as they push RTG to solve several issues that have troubled the LRT since shortly after its launch in September 2019. City council had hear in May that RTG would not have some issues fixed until the end of 2020, but Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi stressed he wanted the problems addressed by the end of August.