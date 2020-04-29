OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s eight-month-old Confederation Line will be shut down for seven days over the next two weeks for maintenance.

The closure of the O-Train Line 1 will allow Rideau Transit Group to perform upgrades to the train control software and repair the overhead catenary power supply system. There will also be annual maintenance at the LRT stations.

The O-Train Confederation Line will be shut down on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3. It will also be out of service from Saturday, May 9 to Wednesday, May 13.

R1 bus service will serve all stations along the O-Train Line 1.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says Rideau Transit Group has requested access to Line 1 “to allow them the opportunity to complete maintenance activities and work relating to issues that have impacted service.”

Manconi tells Councillors that the work is part of Rideau Transit Group’s plans to address issues with the Confederation Line since its launch.

“As part of that plan, RTG and the City have agreed that this period of low ridership provides an opportunity to undertake work relating to initiatives that are part of that plan and will improve system performance.”

One of the primary tasks during the closure this weekend is work related to the train control software.

“This two-day closure is required to allow RTG to undertake various software upgrades and monitoring,” Manconi said.

“Customers and residents will still see trains running, but they will not be available for use by customers.”

The closure between May 9 and May 13 will focus on repairs to infrastructure on the tracks and the overhead catenary power supply system. There will also be seasonal maintenance work conducted at stations, including cleaning of the glass panels and pressure washing the floors, stairwells and platforms.

Manconi says there may be a need for Rideau Transit Group to have future access to Line 1 during the summer.

Replacement bus service will operate between all LRT stations on the route.

In a statement on its website, OC Transpo says “R1 service will run frequently during this time. More buses mean you will have enough space to follow physical distancing measures.”

The O-Train Trillium Line will shut down after service on Saturday for two years while work is conducted to expand the north-south line to Riverside South, with a link to the Ottawa Airport.