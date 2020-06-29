OTTAWA -- Ottawa's nine-month-old Confederation Line is back in service after a one-week shutdown for maintenance.

O-Train service resumed at 5 a.m. on the line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

Rideau Transit Group requested the closure to continue work on the updated train control software and infrastructure work on the track and the overhead catenary power supply system.

The O-Train was originally scheduled to be closed on Sunday, June 21 for maintenance, with partial service running between Blair and uOttawa stations between June 22 and June 23. But Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi announced the evening of June 21 that RTG requested to extend the current full temporary closure until the end of the week.

Manconi has said that additional closures of the Confederation Line may be required over the summer to complete additional work to improve system performance.

Summer Schedule

OC Transpo is now running on its full summer service schedule, including reinstating all bus routes across the city.

The city says the transit service is now running at approximately 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels.

Manconi told Council that full summer service on the Confederation Line will begin on Thursday, July 2.