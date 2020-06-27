OTTAWA -- As the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people return to work, OC Transpo is rolling out its summer schedule and reinstating approximately 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic service levels.

Starting Sunday, OC Transpo will resume its full summer service, including reinstating all bus routes across the city.

In a statement, the City of Ottawa says OC Transpo will resume full summer service "to give more travel options as more customers begin using transit once again."

The city adds the summer service schedule will reinstate approximately 95 per cent of pre-pandemic service levels. All bus routes will be reinstated, except for the special school services, and service levels will return to "normal summer service levels."

OC Transpo provided a list of service improvements and schedule adjustments starting June 28:

Earlier or later service will be added to routes 11, 12, 16, 30, 37 and 64

Route 55 will travel via Chapel Street and Mann Avenue to improve service for customers in Sandy Hill. Frequency will increase to every 15 minutes during early mornings and midday, as well as westbound during the afternoon peak period

Route 82 frequency will increase northbound in the early morning with the addition of a new trip.

Trip times on routes 222 and 228 will be adjusted to improve connections and better meet the needs of customers

Schedules will be adjusted on routes 20, 44, 57, 63, 64, 85, 87 and 92 to improve reliability

Rideau Street is closed between Susses Drive and Dalhousie Street for construction, so routes 5, 6, 7, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18 and 114, as well as overnight routes, will be detoured to Mackenzie King Bridge.

OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says full summer service on the Confederation Line will begin on July 2.

In a memo to Council, Manconi said, "the return to full summer service is a key part of OC Transpo's plan to keep everyone safer by providing more space on buses and trains as more customers begin using transit."

On March 30, OC Transpo reduced convention bus service Monday to Friday to a Saturday schedule due to a drop in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on schedule changes, visit the OC Transpo website.