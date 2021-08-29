OTTAWA -- Pierre Bourque, contributor to Newstalk 580 CFRA and a one-time Ottawa city councillor has died.

Former CFRA host Rick Gibbons tweeted the news Sunday morning, saying Bourque had suffered an apparent heart attack Saturday. He was 62.

Devastated to learn of the passing of @pierrebourque yesterday. He was a dear friend and colleague in various radio adventures, including stints with @CFRAOttawa as host. Family say it was an apparent heart attack. Deepest sympathies to Christine and family. pic.twitter.com/HP1fiJrL5C — Rick Gibbons (@rick_gibbons) August 29, 2021

Bourque was a regular contributor to talk shows on 580 CFRA and had filled in as host from time to time. He also managed the news aggregator website Bourque Newswatch. He was the grandson of former Ottawa mayor Edouard Bourque.

A member of Bourque's family, when reached by phone Sunday, asked for privacy.

Gibbons shared his memories of Bourque in an email to CTVNewsOttawa.ca on Sunday.

"Pierre was a great friend and colleague who loved politics and media. He was always quick to embrace the next big thing, whether it was the early days of the Internet where he thrived with his groundbreaking news site, or more recently, in the sometimes complex world of digital currencies and NFTs.

"He had such a diverse CV - broadcaster (CFRA), NASCAR driver, artist, etc. but he was a political junkie to his core, something that was likely inspired by his grandfather, who served as Ottawa’s first francophone mayor. He made his own brief foray into city politics back in the ‘90s when he was appointed to a 10-month term at city hall to fill a vacancy on city council. He also ran - and lost - in a federal election for the Liberals in Quebec.

"He had a mischievous side too. He loved to gossip and was the source of occasional political rumours around town. He was notorious for an April Fool’s Day story he ran on bis news site announcing Paul Martin’s retirement as finance minister to raise chickens in the eastern townships. Stock market traders said the gag story caused a dip in the dollar that day. Vintage Pierre. RIP, my friend."

Bourque briefly represented By-Rideau Ward on Ottawa city council in 1991, having been appointed when Marc Laviolette became mayor following the depature of Jim Durrell. Bourque lost his seat in the municipal election later that year.

Beyond politics and broadcasting, Bourque was also a racecar driver. He competed in NASCAR events between 2007 and 2011.

We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Pierre Bourque.

Pierre was a member of our series from 2007 - 2011 with 30 starts

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family. https://t.co/CqSdIi33td — NASCAR Pinty's Series (@NASCARPintys) August 29, 2021

Several high profile local figures, including Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, several local councillors, Canadian Senator Leo Housakous, and a number of current and former broadcasters and journalists offered their condolences on social media upon learning of Bourque's passing.

Very sorry to hear this news. Pierre was a great entrepreneur , journalist and and served on city council in the 90’s .My sympathies to his family , friends and colleagues https://t.co/o1PiG5zhpe — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) August 29, 2021

I’m saddened after awaking to news that my friend @pierrebourque has passed away. Pierre was one of the most decent people I’ve ever known. I hadn’t spoken to Pierre in a while. Covid seems to be having that effect. I wish now that I had. Reach out to your friends, stay in touch. pic.twitter.com/e29zm4bgRK — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) August 29, 2021

Truly sorry to read this. Pierre was an entrepreneur, always pushing himself to try something different, to work on something new. He always brought positive energy to our interactions. RIP @pierrebourque and sincerest condolences to Christine and the family �� from all of us. https://t.co/QFWXAC5b03 — Mark Mulroney ���� (@markmulroney) August 29, 2021