An Ottawa woman has her independence back after a local company donated an e-bike to replace the one that had been stolen from Sue Breen's home this week.

After seeing the CTV Ottawa story about the theft, Derand Motorsport delivered the replacement Thursday morning.

Breen’s life hasn't been easy; a survivor of childhood sexual assault, Breen’s overcome years of addiction and alcohol abuse.

Sue Breen now has a new scooter thanks to ⁦@derandmoto⁩ who heard about Breen’s e-bike being stolen Tuesday night ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/3yzEjEgGBd — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) May 9, 2019

Featured in an Amazing People segment on CTV News in 2015, Breen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma 6 years ago. Breen purchased the 2013 E-Machines electric powered green scooter with money she inherited from her late mother. Early Wednesday morning, Breen’s e-bike was taken from her South Glebe home.

“It's my freedom, it lets me go anywhere in the city I need to get to. I never ever buy myself anything and I just needed something that made me feel like I had something to fight for,” said Breen.

The 51-year-old’s brother, Mark Whitbread, said the e-bike helped his sister get out of bed and to appointments and work.

“It's the first time she's done anything as brave as get on a bike by herself.”

Breen’s cancer is now in remission. She woke up early Wednesday morning and discovered her e-bike was stolen sometime between 11:45 pm and 2 am.

“I'm devastated, that bike is my life. It is my transportation to and from work and to appointments,” said Breen.

An Ottawa woman battling cancer had her green e-machines bike stolen from outside her Glebe home is asking the person return it no questions asked ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/VHf6pzliH0 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) May 8, 2019

Looking for her bike, Breen's reaching out for help asking whoever took it from her to return it.

“Put it back under the balcony where you found it, no questions asked; I don’t care. Just bring it back, it means something to me.”