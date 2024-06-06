Community health organizations teaming up to bring care to seniors in Ottawa

Ottawa community health organizations are teaming up to bring care to seniors instead of the other way around.

Monthly wellness clinics have been operating at Ambleside Naturally Occurring Retirement Community in the city’s west end. Community Paramedics, Ottawa Public Health, Rexall Pharmacy and the Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre are running the show under one roof, providing routine check ups for residents.

"It saves time and it saves energy," said Ambleside resident Maryanne Macdonald. "As your health changes, you may not go to a doctor, but you may attend something like this because it's very convenient and sometimes it's hard to get a doctor's appointment."

"We don’t have doctors and we're frustrated with that,” said clinic organizer Jan Skora. "We were wondering what we can do about it."

Ambleside seniors reached out to the community organizations in early May. A few weeks of organizing later and the first wellness clinic was up and running.

"This is our second clinic," Skora said. "We're going gangbusters and it's going to continue."

The wellness clinic is able to offer a variety of health assessments for seniors, including routine screening recommendation and early identification of a variety of health issues:

• Cancer (colorectal, breast, lung and cervical)

• Hypertension

• Diabetes

• Vital signs

• Blood glucose check

• Cardiac rhythm and egg interpretation

• Cognitive assessment

• Point-of-care blood testing

• Urinalysis

• Mobility assessments

• Direct referrals for ongoing care

• Immunizations

It has gotten the seal of approval both from residents as well as participating organizations trying to alleviate the stress on the primary health care services.

"It is an excellent example of one of the novel initiatives that we're able to do because of creative thinking," said paramedic commander Kevin O'Hara.

"If we can provide timely care so that they can take care of themselves, avoid those emergency room and walk in clinic visits, it's a win-win for all of us in health care system," said Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre physician Dr. Bharti Verma.

The clinic is able to address 30 to 40 patients a day. Officials say having scheduled one-on-one time with a patient means they are able to offer higher quality of care.

"I wish there were more ways to bring these types of clinics out to more communities, because I see a lot of value," said Rexall pharmacist Ruth Becker.

Organizers say these types of clinics can fill a gap seen at many retirement homes across the city.

"We're just scratching the surface," said Skora."We're doing three buildings - why not 33? Why not 333? As long as people are willing and our partners here want to see changes in the health care system, the sky's the limit."

MacDonald urges fellow residents and other retirement homes to take advantage of the clinic in the future.

"The information that's provided is excellent - they're very knowledgeable and. And they make you feel comfortable in in what they're doing," MacDonald said.