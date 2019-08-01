

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Here’s a look at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Colonel By Day (Monday, August 5)

Municipal Services:

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed

The city’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.

All municipal Child Care Centres will be closed

Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

Transit Services

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service

For information on OC Transpo service, visit www.OCTranspo.com

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service

Recreational Services

All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting

City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate on Monday.

