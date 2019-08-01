Colonel By Day schedule changes
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:58AM EDT
Here’s a look at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Colonel By Day (Monday, August 5)
Municipal Services:
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed
- The city’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.
- All municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
- Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed
Transit Services
- OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service
- For information on OC Transpo service, visit www.OCTranspo.com
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service
Recreational Services
- All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting
- City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate on Monday.
Shopping
- The Rideau Centre, Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open. The Tanger Outlets will also be open.
- Grocery stores will be open
- For information on LCBO outlet openings, visit www.lcbo.com