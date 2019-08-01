Here’s a look at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Colonel By Day (Monday, August 5)

Municipal Services:

  • Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed
  • The city’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed
  • There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.
  • All municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
  • Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

Transit Services

  • OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service
  • For information on OC Transpo service, visit www.OCTranspo.com
  • Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service

Recreational Services

  • All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting
  • City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate on Monday.

Shopping

  • The Rideau Centre, Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open. The Tanger Outlets will also be open.
  • Grocery stores will be open
  • For information on LCBO outlet openings, visit www.lcbo.com