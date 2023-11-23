Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa

OTTAWA
    A mild Thursday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before cold temperatures move into the region for the final weekend of November.

    It will be cloudy today with a chance of flurries or showers. High plus 4 C.

    Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers or flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Low minus 10 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 14 degrees.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 15 C.

    Environment Canada's forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a high of minus 2 C. Parents will want to bundle up their children for the Kanata Santa Claus Parade, the Riverside South Santa Claus Parade and Santa's Parade of Lights in Orleans.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of plus 2 C and a low of minus 5 C.

