Cold temperatures return to Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:57AM EST
OTTAWA -- After seven straight days of above seasonal temperatures, the cold weather returned to Ottawa today.
The temperature dipped to minus 11C overnight, with the wind chill it felt like -18.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of -6.
Temperatures will drop to -20C tonight.
Thursday will see increasing cloudiness with a high of -7.
Environment Canada is calling for a warmer and normal first weekend of February and the opening weekend of Winterlude. The daytime high will be -1C on Saturday and 0C on Sunday, with lows both days 10 degrees warmer than normal.