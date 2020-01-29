OTTAWA -- After seven straight days of above seasonal temperatures, the cold weather returned to Ottawa today.

The temperature dipped to minus 11C overnight, with the wind chill it felt like -18.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of -6.

Temperatures will drop to -20C tonight.

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness with a high of -7.

Environment Canada is calling for a warmer and normal first weekend of February and the opening weekend of Winterlude. The daytime high will be -1C on Saturday and 0C on Sunday, with lows both days 10 degrees warmer than normal.