

CTV Ottawa





It will be a cold start to the week with the temperature expected to feel like -28 Monday morning.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory overnight Sunday into Monday and reminded residents to dress warmly for the weather.

Snow will also move into the region on Monday—a special weather statement is in effect with Environment Canada calling for 5 to 10 cm from Monday evening into Tuesday. Ice pellets are also possible before it changes over to scattered showers Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa Valley could see up to 15 cm of snow.

The cold continues for much of the week with overnight lows plunging back down into the negative double digits Thursday through Sunday.