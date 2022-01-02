Current conditions and forecast
The moon shines bright over Westboro during the winter in Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo (Photo by Weigler Godoy on Unsplash)
Some cold nights are in store for Ottawa but we can also expect sunshine in the coming days.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a cloudy Sunday with a chance of snow early in the afternoon and a high of minus 9 C, which is about three degrees colder than average for this time of year.
Overnight, expect a clear sky and a drop to an icy minus 20 C—about five degrees colder than average—with a wind chill of minus 24.
Monday's outlook is crisp and sunny with a high of minus 12 C.
Monday night's low is minus 17 C.
Tuesday is also looking mainly sunny, with a few clouds, and a high of minus 4 C, a bit closer to seasonal averages.
The weather could warm up to a high of 0 C on Wednesday, with flurries.