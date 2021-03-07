ClubLink is taking the fight over the future of the Kanata Golf and Country Club to Ontario's highest court.

Coun. Jenna Sudds says the owner of the golf course has notified the city it will appeal an Ontario Superior Court ruling that the 40 per cent greenspace agreement signed in 1981 for the golf course is still valid.

The city argues ClubLink must respect their obligations under the 40 per cent agreement signed in the 1980s, which states 40 per cent of the land must be greenspace. The city also noted that the agreement prohibits ClubLink from developing the golf course property without first offering the land to the city.

In 2019, ClubLink formally applied to the city of Ottawa to bulldoze the Kanata Golf and Country Club and build homes. ClubLink and its developers, Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes, promised a new community with a minimum 25 per cent greenspace.

"Today's news is very disappointing for our community, but our fight against ClubLink to protect our Kanata North greenspace is not over yet," said Sudds in a statement to constituents on Friday.

"The city's legal team is in the process of reviewing the appeal."

On Feb. 19, Justice Marc Labrosse ruled the 40 per cent greenspace agreement "continues to be a valid and binding contact."

Labrosse's judgement noted continued operation of the golf course is essential to maintaining the 40 per cent open space principle in the agreement. The judgement also says that if the city discontinues the golf course use, it can use the land for recreational and natural environmental purposes without breaking the agreement.