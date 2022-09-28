Cloudy on Wednesday, sunny skies for the rest of the week in Ottawa

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 250 kph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at 'highest risk' of a devastating storm surge.

Satellite images of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28 (NOAA)

opinion | Naheed Nenshi: In Canada, there is little to no anti-immigrant rhetoric

Fifty years ago, there was a moment that changed the fabric of this country forever, Naheed Nenshi writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. For arguably the first time, Canada extended its hand to refugees who looked different, who worshipped differently than most Canadians, but who needed help, the former Calgary mayor says.

