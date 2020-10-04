OTTAWA -- Expect cloudy, wet weather for the first half of this week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday calls for an overcast sky with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and an afternoon high of 12°C.

The cloudy conditions linger into the evening, with another 60 per cent chance of showers coming after dark. Overnight, expect fog to move in. The nighttime low is 6°C.

Monday starts foggy with showers. By the afternoon, expect clouds and a 40 per cent chance of additional showers. Monday's high is 15°C.

Tuesday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15°C.

An overcast sky and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Wednesday.